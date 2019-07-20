Two Donegal initiatives make finals list for Foodie Destinations 2019 

Two Donegal initiatives have been named as finalists in the Restaurant Association of Ireland’s much-coveted Foodie Destination 2019.

Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council Cllr Nicholas Crossan congratulated both initiatives saying “this is a great indication of the quality of the food sector in Donegal and to have two initiatives in the final list is a massive coup for the county. Donegal is certainly moving up the ranks as one of Ireland’s best destinations for food.”

Both The Food Coast Donegal and Donegal Town have made it to the final list of Foodie Destinations which aims to find the ultimate foodie destination in Ireland. It celebrates Ireland’s unique and wonderful food offerings and encourages local food tourism initiatives across the country.

The public can vote for their favorite 2019 finalist at www.foodiedestinations.ie from noon on Wednesday 24th July until noon on Tuesday 20th August and this is worth 30% of the overall score.

The Food Coast, Donegal’s Good Food Initiative

The Food Coast Donegal’s Good Food Initiative was developed by Local Enterprise Office Donegal as a programme to support development, growth and quality in Donegal’s food sector and according to Michael Tunney, from the Local Enterprise Office, “in a short space of time, it has become a central platform for establishing Donegal as a ‘Food County’ a place with a vibrant food culture and food economy and that’s something we are determined to expand upon”.

He added “since the launch of the Donegal Food Strategy in 2012, Food Coast Donegal has worked collectively with interested food sector professionals to develop the county’s base of food producers and allow the chefs and restaurants to have a wider pool of local ingredients to choose from.

Michael Tunney believes that “there is a new confidence growing in our local food sector and with the awareness of the Wild Atlantic Way, more people are looking to Donegal as a new place to explore and discover”.

Donegal Town

Mary McGettigan from the Donegal Town Community Chamber is thrilled that Donegal Town has been shortlisted as a finalist saying, “we are thrilled with the news and looking forward to the next stage which is welcoming the judges to Donegal Town in the coming weeks”.

“Our numerous hotels, restaurants and food establishments lead the way in attracting visitors to the area. Exceptionally high standards, local produce and knowledge of what visitors and indeed the local market expect, have been key to putting Donegal Town on the map in the food space. Donegal Town is also very family friendly and local eateries provide exceptional service to families holidaying in the area as well as large group tours visiting our hotels”.

Mary McGettigan believes that it is a fantastic achievement for the county to have both Donegal Town and the Food Coast reaching this stage in the competition saying “it shows the commitment at county and local level to the importance of developing our food story ensuring Donegal is recognised as a major Food Destination and that all of us as stakeholders promote quality local produce making our food offerings the best we can for our locals and visitors alike”.