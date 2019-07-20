‘Almost four-month wait for home help’ - Donegal TD

The Government has created a home help crisis due to inaction and the complete failure to plan for the increased demand, according to a Donegal deputy.

Deputy Pat ‘the Cope’ Gallagher raised the issue of home help hours in the Dáil.

“I am at a loss as to what is actually happening between the Department of Health, the Government and the HSE as on each occasion, I raise the issue of home help hours in the Dáil, the Government spouts the line of the increased hours which they have allocated, year on year,” he said.

Deputy Gallagher said that in reality little or no extra hours have been made available for those who have either been provisionally approved for help, or those who are awaiting home help.

It takes almost 14 weeks to avail of home help hours.

In a reply to the query by Mr Gallagher the HSE said that 736, 345 home help hours were delivered in 2018.

The HSE said:“The Donegal Home Support budget has increased consistently year on year. However, any increase must encompass all and any additional costs, not just home help hours.”