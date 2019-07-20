Deaths in Donegal - Saturday morning, July 20

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Liam Gallagher, Donegal Road, Ballybofey

- Derek Beck, Main Street, Dunkineely

- Nelson McConnell, Ballholey, Raphoe

- Dinny Gallagher, Drimalaughdrid, Leitermacaward

- Kathleen Keogh, Oldtown and formerly of Ballybofey

- Mary Campbell, Dublin and Belleek

- Nellie Whitter, Kiltyferrigal, Ballybofey

- Liam Quinn, Navenny, Ballybofey

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Liam Gallagher, Donegal Road, Ballybofey.

His remains will repose at the home of his mother, Eileen Gallagher, Donegal Road, on Saturday, July 20 from 6pm.

Funeral leaving his home on Monday, July 22 at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar.

Interment afterwards in Drumboe cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, to the patients comfort fund, St.Joseph’s Community Hospital, Stranorlar c/o any family member.

Family time from 11 pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Derek Beck, Main Street, Dunkineely

The death has taken place of Derek Beck, Main Street, Dunkineely.

Funeral arrangements to follow.

Nelson McConnell, Ballholey, Raphoe

The death has taken place at the Donegal Hospice of Nelson McConnell, Ballholey, Raphoe.

Remains reposing at his late residence.

Funeral from there on Sunday, July 21 at 2.30pm for Funeral Service in St. Eunan’s Cathedral, Raphoe at 3pm.

Burial afterwards in the family plot in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time from 11pm until 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the Donegal Hospice c/o Terence McClintock, Funeral Director, Convoy.

Dinny Gallagher, Drimalaughdrid, Leitermacaward

The death has occurred in Aras Gweedore of Dinny Gallagher, Drimalaughdrid, Leitermacaward.

His remains will be reposing in McGlynn’s Funeral Home from 6pm on Friday, July 19 with Rosary at 9pm.

Viewing on Saturday, July 20 at 4pm with removal to St Crona’s Church, Dungloe for 7.30pm to repose overnight.

Funeral Mass on Sunday, July 21 at 10am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired to Aras Gweedore c/o any family member or Sean McGlynn Funeral Director.

Kathleen Keogh, Oldtown and formerly of Ballybofey

The death has occurred at University Hospital, Galway of Kathleen Keogh née Shaw of 33 McNeely Villas, Oldtown, Letterkenny and formerly of Ballybofey.

Remains reposing at her late residence.

Funeral from there on Saturday going to St Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny for Requiem Mass at 10am with interment afterwards in New Leck Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations if wished to Croí Heart and Stroke Charity, Galway C/O Paschal Blake Funeral Director, Stoney Arch, New Line Road, Letterkenny.

Mary Campbell, Killester, Dublin and formerly of Roscor Lane, Belleek

The death has taken place at the Mater Hospital, Dublin of Mary Campbell, Killester, Dublin and formerly of Roscor Lane, Belleek, Co. Fermanagh and late of RTE news.

Remains reposing at Jennings Funeral Home, Oscar Traynor Rd, Coolock, Dublin on Friday between 2pm and 6pm.

Funeral service on Saturday at 11am in Dardistown, Cloghran, Co Dublin.

Memorial Mass will be held in St John the Baptist Church, Toura, Belleek at a date to be confirmed. House is strictly private please.



Nellie Whitter, Kiltyferrigal, Ballybofey

The death has occurred at Arch View Lodge Nursing Home, Letterkenny, of Nellie Whitter, Kiltyferrigal, Ballybofey.

Her remains will repose at the home of her nephew, John Barclay, Kiltyferrigal.

Funeral leaving from there on Saturday, July 20 at 1.30pm for Service of Thanksgiving in St.John’s Parish Church, Kilteevogue at 2pm, with interment afterwards in Stranorlar Church of Ireland Churchyard.

Family time please from 11pm until to 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Liam Quinn, Navenny, Ballybofey

The death has occurred at Arch View Lodge Nursing Home, Letterkenny, of Liam Quinn, Navenny, Ballybofey.

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral leaving his home on Friday morning, July 19 at 10.30am for Requiem Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Sessiaghoneill at 11am with interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

Family time please on the morning of the funeral.

