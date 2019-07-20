Naomh Conaill crowned Donegal U-14 champions following big win over Malin 

Naomh Conaill are Donegal Division One League champions following big final win over Malin at a very wet O’Donnell Park on Friday night.



Naomh Conaill……………. 10-16

Malin ………………………. 2-10



The rain may have been pouring down for most of the game but it was also pouring goals as Naomh Conaill went on a goal scoring fest.

They scored ten in all with seven of them tucked away in the first half as the champions laid the foundation for the win against a battling Malin.

Danny Brown (3), Tiernan Ward (2),Thomas McDevitt and Finbar Roarty scored the first half goals that helped the blue and whites to a 7-8 to 1-6 half-time lead.

Ryan McLaughlin hit the goal for the Malin boys, who came from 15 points down in the last quarter of their semi-final meeting with Termonon Monday night to win by five points.

Roarty, Ward, and Shane Malone accounted for the bulk of the Naomh Conaill’s first half points.

Ryan McGeoghan and Darragh Douglas posted the first half points for the Inishowen side.

Thanks to a second goal put away by Owen Doherty and two points from Ryan McLaughlin saw Malin have the better start to the second period.

But Finbar Roarty and Mark McDevitt kicked into gear around the middle of the field and the goal scoring machine of Brown and Ward stuck again.

They added one more each before substitute Conor Brannigan struck goal number ten with his first touch with the clock ticking.

Ryan McLaughlin and Douglas landed two late points for the Malin side, who to their credit battled to the finish. But it was clear from very early the exertions of their Monday night heroics against Termon in the semi-final had caught up with them.

Naomh Conaill now turn their attention to the championship. They face Aodh Ruadh next Friday night in the first round.

NAOMH CONAILL: Dylan McGlynn; Peter McGlynn, Darragh Breslin, Mark Gavigan, Jack McGlynn (0-1), Jackie Chan, Oran Doherty; Finbar Roarty (1-4), Mark McDevitt (0-2); Max Campbell, Shea Malone (0-3), Thomas McDevitt (1-2); Tiernan Ward (2-3), Conor McDevitt, Danny Brown (5-1). Subs: Jamie McMonagle for P McGlynn; Conor Gildea for Mark Gavin, Conor Brannigan (1-0) for C McDevitt; Antoin Campbell for T Ward, Cian Kelly for D Brown, Cathal O’Donnell for S Malone.



MALIN: Zack Conlon; John McLaughlin, Taylor Bonner, Sean Donaghey; Mac McLaughlin, Owen Kelly, Ewin McFeely; Darragh Douglas (0-4), Ryan McGeoghan (0-4); Cian Doherty (S), Patrick McLaughlin,Conan McLaughlin ; Cian Doherty (O) Calvin White, Ryan McLaughlin (1-2). Subs: Owen Doherty (1-0) for C Doherty (S), Conor McCallion for C Doherty (O).

REFEREE: Anthony McCallig (Naomh Ultan)