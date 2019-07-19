Work to begin on fibre broadband network in west Donegal

Work has begun on the installation of a fibre broadband network in the Dunlewey area.

The new ducting, cabling and fibre splicing should be completed within a month.

Donegal TD Pat ‘the Cope’ Gallagher said he has been advised by Eir that when the build is complete customers within Eir’s rollout area will be in a position to place orders for the provision of Fibre Broadband with speed up to 1,000 Mbps.

“I have been exerting pressure on Eir for considerable time and I am now pleased that those in Eir’s catchment area of Dunlewey will soon have this vital infrastructure,” he said.

“This is part of Eir’s €300,000 plus rural rollout and does not form part of the National Broadband Plan. It is vital that the government sign off on the NBP and provide a service to all of rural Ireland outside of Eir’s commercial rollout.

“There are many areas in the county that could immediately be provided with fibre broadband if the government took the initiative and requested EIR to extend their fibre network to the many premises that are within close proximity to their existing infrastructure.”