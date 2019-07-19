Revamped Mary From Dungloe Festival for 2019

The countdown is on for the Mary From Dungloe International Arts Festival which begins on July 27 and runs until August 5.

There has been a Mary From Dungloe for over 50 years and this year there are 14 women competing for the title.

The festival has returned in 2019 with a huge variety of events and entertainment including street food, a fashion show, theatre, children’s activities and a range of different music.

Chairperson of Mary From Dungloe International Arts Festival (MFDIAF) Anthea Atkinson said this year the festival is taking the opportunity to rejoice in the richness of Donegal’s heritage, culture and traditions.

“The underlying theme of the festival is the celebration of Donegal women, past and present. All our events highlight the natural talents of the people of Donegal, from music, arts, food and theatre,” she said.

There is a range of different events for all the family which will end with the 2019 Crowning Cabaret.

There is fun and entertainment for all the family at MFDIAF including classic arcade gaming, fun days, arty party, storytelling and magic.

Visitors can also enjoy a heritage tour of Dungloe, hikes in the hills of Donegal or get involved in a 5K race.

The Dungloe street food event is a new offering this year with a range of Donegal food producers and vendors, a gin bar and craft beer.

On the music front, this year the festival is offering everything from classical concerts to céili bands, jazz, brass, country, indie, hip hop and Bollywood.

The numerous artists include Daniel O’Donnell, The Cufflinks Band, Rory and the Island, Muttley Crew and a whole lot more.

For more information check out the Facebook page @MaryFromDungloeFestival or on the website at www.maryfromdungloe.ie.