Man to face trial for causing deaths of two young people in Donegal road collision

A young county Fermanagh man charged with dangerous driving causing the deaths of two other young people, and serious bodily harm to a third, has been returned for trial to the next sitting of Donegal Circuit Court, at Ballyshannon District Court.

Joseph Gilroy,21, of Lisnaskea Road, Trasna Island, Lisnaskea, Co Fermanagh is charged with dangerous driving causing the deaths of Shiva Devine and Conall McAleer in a road traffic accident at East End, Bundoran, and causing serious bodily harm to Rachel Elliott on August 19 last year.

The defendant is also charged with driving with no insurance, no licence, failing to report a hit and run, no certificate of roadworthiness, and failing to produce insurance at the same venue and on the same date.

Evidence was given of the serving of the book of evidence on the defendant.

Judge Kevin Kilrane returned the defendant for trial to the next sitting of Donegal Circuit Court on December 10, on the single charge of causing the two previously mentioned deaths of Shiva Devine and Conall McAleer by dangerous driving and causing serious harm to Rachel Elliott at East End Bundoran on August 19 last year.

The defendant was remanded on his own cash bond of €500 until December 10.

The related charges of driving with no insurance, no licence, failing to report a hit and run, no certificate of roadworthiness and failing to produce insurance at the same venue and on the same date were put back to January 17.

Judge Kevin Kilrane granted legal aid and also granted leave for the defence to have two counsel and leave to grant legal aid to cover a forensic engineer after a request from defence solicitor Tom MacSharry.

Meanwhile, in a related case, 21-year-old Conor Brennan, Coolcran Road Tempo who was said in court to be the owner of the car involved in the alleged dangerous driving causing death, was charged with having no insurance, failing to produce insurance and having no certificate of roadworthiness at the same venue and same date.

This defendant had these charges put back to January 17.