South Donegal respite centre to reopen at the end of the month

Seaview House respite home in south Donegal is due to open at the end of this month following a refurbishment of the premises in Mountcharles.

Minister for Disabilities Finian McGrath said the HSE has awarded the contract to RehabCare for a five-day respite service to take place Monday to Friday.

Deputy Pat the Cope Gallagher said he has received confirmation from the minister that Seaview House is to resume services at the end of the month once repairs are completed to the facility.

RehabCare has held an open day service for service users, families, carers and advocates, and is also meeting individually with people who will use the service and their families.

“This is welcome news and I certainly hope that the facility will be up and running in the timeframe outlined to me by the Department,” Deputy Gallagher said.