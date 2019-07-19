Mica Redress Scheme expected to open for Donegal homeowners in the autumn

It is expected that the Mica redress scheme will open for applications this autumn.

Donegal County Council said in a statement that council officials have had a number of meetings with officials in the Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government since the redress scheme was announced.

The council said the decision by the Government to establish a redress scheme for private houses affected by MICA is a welcome development.

Affected homeowners have been contacting the council enquiring about details of the proposed grant scheme and when applications can be made to the council under the scheme.

The scheme is currently being developed, including enabling regulations in conjunction with the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform, which will require Government approval.

The council said it is expected that the scheme will open for applications in the autumn.

The council is continuing to engage with the Department as necessary to prepare for implementation arrangements so that the scheme can commence, and affected homeowners can begin the necessary remediation works as soon as possible.