Deaths in Donegal, Friday morning, July 19

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

Kathleen Keogh, Oldtown and formerly of Ballybofey

The death has occurred at University Hospital, Galway of Kathleen Keogh née Shaw of 33 McNeely Villas, Oldtown, Letterkenny and formerly of Ballybofey.

Remains will repose at her home from 9.30pm on Thursday evening. Funeral from there on Saturday going to St Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny for Requiem Mass at 10am with interment afterwards in New Leck Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations if wished to Croí Heart and Stroke Charity, Galway C/O Paschal Blake Funeral Director, Stoney Arch, New Line Road, Letterkenny.

Mary Campbell, Killester, Dublin and formerly of Roscor Lane, Belleek

The death has taken place at the Mater Hospital, Dublin of Mary Campbell, Killester, Dublin and formerly of Roscor Lane, Belleek, Co. Fermanagh and late of RTE news.

Remains reposing at Jennings Funeral Home, Oscar Traynor Rd, Coolock, Dublin today (Friday) between 2pm and 6pm.

Funeral service on Saturday at 11am in Dardistown, Cloghran, Co Dublin.

Memorial Mass will be held in St John the Baptist Church, Toura, Belleek at a date to be confirmed. House is strictly private please.



Nellie Whitter, Kiltyferrigal, Ballybofey

The death has occurred at Arch View Lodge Nursing Home, Letterkenny, of Nellie Whitter, Kiltyferrigal, Ballybofey.

Her remains will repose at the home of her nephew, John Barclay, Kiltyferrigal.

Funeral leaving from there on Saturday, July 20 at 1.30pm for Service of Thanksgiving in St.John’s Parish Church, Kilteevogue at 2pm, with interment afterwards in Stranorlar Church of Ireland Churchyard.

Family time please from 11pm until to 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Mary McLaughlin, née Mc Fadden, 487 Colehill, Newtowncunningham

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Mary McLaughlin, née Mc Fadden, 487 Colehill, Newtowncunningham.

Remains reposing at her late residence.

Funeral Mass in All Saints Church, Newtowncunningham at 12 midday on Friday, July 19 followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Lifford Day Hospital c/o Charlie Mc Clafferty Funeral Director.

Liam Quinn, Navenny, Ballybofey

The death has occurred at Arch View Lodge Nursing Home, Letterkenny, of Liam Quinn, Navenny, Ballybofey.

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral leaving his home on Friday morning, July 19 at 10.30am for Requiem Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Sessiaghoneill at 11am with interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

Family time please on the morning of the funeral.

