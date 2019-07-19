Jason Quigley loses for first time as he is stopped by Johnson in California

There was a big upset in California as Donegal's Jason Quigley lost for the first time in his professional career after he was stopped by the impressive Tureano Johnson.

In his 17th professional fight, Quigley came up against a street wise fighter, who did damage in round three with some very sharp upper cuts.

After that Quigley was on the back foot and his North American title was on the line and he was not able to come out for the tenth round.

Quigley had two good opening rounds but Johnson began to exert pressure in round three with his close up style.

Round four became a battle and Quigley was drawn into a real bruising affair as he was stalked by Johnson.

Then in round six, Quigley was caught with some very heavy shots and seemed to tire. The Twin Towns man fought back in round seven but was again caught a number of times as cuts began to appear and he appeared to tire.

He was unable to regain any control in rounds eight and nine and his corner decided to stop the contest on medical advice.

It was a disappointing night for the Donegal boxer but he had no complaints and congratulated Johnson on his win and wished him well in the future.