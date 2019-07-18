Dog owners in Bundoran are reminded to clean up after their pets

Dog owners are being reminded that it is their responsibility to pick up after their dogs in public areas around the picturesque coastal town of Bundoran.

Bags are available in dispensers around Roguey and West End walks which should be helpful when cleaning up after your pet. Bags are also available free of charge at the Bundoran Tourist Office on the Bridge.

Some residents feel that dog foul is unhygienic and creates a bad impression for visitors to the town. Please note that dog foul bags can be disposed of in any public litter bin. It should also be noted that dog foul can be put into any plastic bag – they do not have to be specific dog poo bags.