NEWS
Donegal could become the ultimate foodie destination for 2019
The county is named twice on coveted list
Donegal could very well be named the ultimate foodie destination in the country after getting named twice on the annual Restaurants Association of Ireland coveted list.
Foodie Destinations is an initiative run by the Restaurants Association of Ireland, that aims to find the ultimate foodie destination in Ireland. It celebrates Ireland’s unique and wonderful food offerings and encourages local food tourism initiatives across the country.
CEO of the Restaurants Association, Adrian Cummins said: "We are delighted to have such a broad range of entries for Foodie Destinations 2019. Ireland has a diverse food landscape and we can’t wait to see the unique contributions that the Foodie Destinations 2019 Finalists are making."
The 2019 Finalists are:
Mid and East Antrim Borough
Taste Causeway/Causeway Coast and Glens Borough
Cavan
The Food Coast Donegal
Galway
Monaghan and Glaslough
Waterford
Donegal Town
Tralee
Members of the public can vote for their favourite 2019 Finalist at www.foodiedestinations.ie.
Voting opens on Wednesday, July 24 and closes on Thursday, August 20. The winner of Foodie Destinations 2019 will be announced at the end of August.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on