Donegal could become the ultimate foodie destination for 2019

Donegal could very well be named the ultimate foodie destination in the country after getting named twice on the annual Restaurants Association of Ireland coveted list.

Foodie Destinations is an initiative run by the Restaurants Association of Ireland, that aims to find the ultimate foodie destination in Ireland. It celebrates Ireland’s unique and wonderful food offerings and encourages local food tourism initiatives across the country.

CEO of the Restaurants Association, Adrian Cummins said: "We are delighted to have such a broad range of entries for Foodie Destinations 2019. Ireland has a diverse food landscape and we can’t wait to see the unique contributions that the Foodie Destinations 2019 Finalists are making."

The 2019 Finalists are:

Mid and East Antrim Borough

Taste Causeway/Causeway Coast and Glens Borough

Cavan

The Food Coast Donegal

Galway

Monaghan and Glaslough

Waterford

Donegal Town

Tralee



Members of the public can vote for their favourite 2019 Finalist at www.foodiedestinations.ie.

Voting opens on Wednesday, July 24 and closes on Thursday, August 20. The winner of Foodie Destinations 2019 will be announced at the end of August.