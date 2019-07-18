Donegal hairdresser tells people how to turn a problem into an asset

Hello readers, this photo is of a client of mine, she was wondering about her grey roots and the annoying white patch on her hairline, exactly where it parts.

Through our consultation, we discovered that she is not ready to go au natural. We covered the roots but I added a small bit of bleach to a couple of strands giving us a dramatic effect. This now means that her hair will grow as normal but the annoying white patch is no longer a problem, as it was always the first to show. This is a good example of turning a problem into an asset. I hope you like it as much as we did.

On a completely different note, I was up around Letterkenny on Sunday night at the arts festival and found myself with four children to entertain on Monday morning. We decided on Marble Hill beach, as the tide was out so pier jumping was out. What a beautiful beach. It had been too long, white sand, warm water and a beautiful view.

I had a lovely coffee from the shack and the kids were very happy with their enormous, multi flavoured ice creams, we will be back. I am off this weekend with a crew of mothers dads and kids. The plan is to camp up in Aran Mor island off Donegal - there are a few gigs on for the arts festival , so watch this space.

Hopefully the rain will have cleared. Be positive ....

Last week's competition was won by a Tracie -Ayres -Singh. I will share the before and afters when I can. For any advice or bookings just contact us on Facebook or call 071 98 43777.