EJ MENSWEAR HALF PRICE SUMMER SALE NOW ON

With temperatures rising there is no better time to get kitted out in style for summer with EJ Menswear officially launching their now famous HALF PRICE SALE at 8am this morning (Thursday).

Located in the iconic Bank Building on Grattan Street, Sligo the store boasts a range of stylish quality brands that are now 50% OFF their original price.

With brands such as Ralph Lauren, Farah, Hugo Boss, Tommy Hilfiger and lots more there is a real opportunity to save on top brands and get them at a fraction of the cost in store or online at ejmenswear.com.

Whether you are looking for a stylish tee, shorts or shirt you can grab a real bargain with branded tees such as Diesel, Calvin Klein, Superdry and more starting at €9.95.

Your summer outfit wouldn’t be complete without adding a pair of shorts into the mix and maybe a polo shirt to finish off your look. EJ Menswear has some real stylish shorts and polos on offer with chino shorts starting from €22.50 and polo shirts from an amazing €17.50.

With a range of stylish casual shirts from €22.95, jeans from €39.95, knitwear from €19.95 and jackets from €39.95 there is something on offer for everyone to complete their summer style at half the price!

If you’re looking for something a bit more formal for work, for a wedding or for a special occasion then why not step into EJ Menswear’s suit department and pick up a quality suit from their extensive range of exclusive brands such as Remus Uomo, Lambretta, Herbie Frogg, Como, Baumler and Gibson all reduced by 50%.

When asked, owner Eamonn Cunningham gave this piece of advice “Our half price sale last year was so popular I would advise customers to come early to avoid disappointment.”

EJ Menswear, 11 Grattan Street, Sligo. (071)9170824. Facebook.com/ ejmenswearsligo. www.ejmenswear.com