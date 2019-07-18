Back to the future: Former Donegal member of Health Board welcomes moves to regionalise HSE

A Donegal county councillor who sat on the North Western Health Board before it was abolished has welcomed news that the Health Service Executive (HSE) is to be restructured into regional boards.

Cllr Bernard McGuinness has long been advocating a return to the Health Board system. He said the news is long overdue and should be welcomed.

He believes that community care ought to be delivered on a community level which, he says, would make it easier to manage.

Cllr McGuinness sat on the North Western Health Board from 1990 until the boards were abolished nationally.

There were eleven regional health boards throughout the State until the HSE was established in 2005.

The organisation, with a staff of 100,000, was conceived to reduce costs and increase efficiency by ending duplication across the country.

Since 2011, a process of partial regionalisation has taken place with the creation of nine community healthcare organisations (CHOs). With a geographical spread, they have had responsibility for all non-hospital services including primary care, social care, mental health, health promotion, screening and vaccinations.

The new structures will include all services, hospital and non-hospital, in each region.

The new proposal will see a partial return to the old health board system that existed before the HSE was established 15 years ago.

The reforms will see six new regional health areas will be set up over the next two years. The new structure will see regions in charge of their own budgets, planning and delivery of both hospital and community care.

Announcing the reforms, Minister for Health Simon Harris said the new structure would result in "clear financial and performance accountability" and "devolve authority from the HSE to local regions".

Donegal will be in Area F along with Sligo, Leitrim, Roscommon, Mayo and Galway.

Cllr McGuinness said the restructuring of the HSE is long overdue.

He said: “This move is long overdue, I am delighted with it,” he said.

Cllr McGuinness added that it was time to go back to basics and focus on given areas and regions.

“It is better to focus on areas and make them more manageable. It is vague at the moment but this should make more sense,” he said.