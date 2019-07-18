Big worry for Donegal ahead of Kerry with news of injury to Eoghan Bán Gallagher

There is a big concern this morning in Donegal over the availability of Eoghan Bán Gallagher for the crucial Super 8s game against Kerry in Croke Park on Sunday next.

News is emerging that the Killybegs flyer picked up a leg injury in training last night.

No confirmation has been available from the Co PRO but it looks like he will not be able to line out for the big clash.

His absence would be a major blow to Donegal as they are also sweating on the availability of another defender Paddy McGrath.