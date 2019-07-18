Funeral of popular Donegal town man taking place this morning

The funeral is taking place this morning of a popular Donegal town man whose body was recovered from the Eske river earlier this week.

Rory Dunlevy (45) is being laid to rest this morning.

In what is being treated as an accident, Mr Dunlevy’s body was recovered from the Eske in the early hours of Tuesday.

A passer-by had alerted the emergency services after seeing a man in the river in the Castle Street area at around 12.30am.

Mr Dunlevy’s remains were taken to Letterkenny University Hospital where a post mortem examination was carried out.

A spokesperson at Ballyshannon Garda Station said the death was being treated as an accident.

Mr Dunlevy was from a well-known and popular family in Donegal town. He worked in recent times in Marina’s café owned by his sister and her husband and always had a friendly welcome for all their customers. He had also worked in pubs around the town including McCafferty’s.

He had a great love of soccer and was involved in coaching. A highlight of his coaching career was bringing the Donegal town reserves to victory in the Voodoo Venue Cup in May of last year.

Warm welcome

Joint-Chairperson of Donegal Town Soccer Club Raymond Jordan said he would always remember the warm welcome he received from Mr Dunlevy when he joined the club 16 years ago.

“He was a man of few words but when he did speak, it was always positive, always words of encouragement,” said Mr Jordan. “My three sons would not say a bad word about Rory. He always treated them very well.

“On behalf of the club I would like to express condolences to Rory’s girlfriend Kiara Mullaney and to all his family.”

The Donegal town man will be greatly missed by his family, friends, clubmates and all who knew him.

His funeral is taking place this morning at St Mary’s Church, Killymard at 11am, followed by burial in the local cemetery.

Donations in lieu of family flowers if so desired to Solace Donegal Cancer Support Centre, Donegal town, c/o Gallagher Funeral Directors, Mountcharles, or any family member.