Gardaí ask for public assistance in relation to Letterkenny business premises burglary

Gardaí in Letterkenny are investigating a burglary that occurred at a business premises in Ballyraine, Letterkenny between July 9 and July 10.

A window was smashed and entry was gained to the premises. A small sum of cash was stolen.

Gardaí are asking anyone who may have noticed any people/vehicles in the Ballyraine area over the

course of Tuesday night into Wednesday morning that arose suspicion to inform Gardaí on 074-91 67100.