Work to begin on Killybegs harbour extension before the end of the year

Contractors are expected to be appointed to a €6.5m project to add capacity at Killybegs harbour next month.

Tenders have been received for the Killybegs Harbour extension and work is expected to commence before the end of the year. The work is due to take 12 months to complete.

The Smooth Point project when will provide a 120-metre quay space.

Donegal TD Pat the Cope Gallagher welcomed the confirmation from the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine that tenders have been received for the works at the Killybegs Fishery Harbour Centre.

“The additional capacity at the harbour will be of immense benefit to the various harbour users and certainly will assist in the overall long-term sustainable development of Killybegs as the premier harbour in the north west and west of Ireland,” Deputy Gallagher said.