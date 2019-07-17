Deputy says that the Government has created a home help crisis

The Government have created a home help crisis due to inaction and the complete failure to plan for the increased demand, according to a Donegal deputy.

Deputy Pat ‘the Cope’ Gallagher recently raised the issue of home help hours in the Dáil.

“I am at a loss as to what is actually happening between the Department of Health, the Government and the HSE as on each occasion, I raise the issue of home help hours in the Dáil, the Government spouts the line of the increased hours which they have allocated, year on year."

Little or no hours

Deputy Gallagher said that in reality little or no extra hours have been made available for those who either been provisionally approved for help, or those who are awaiting home help.

Currently it takes almost fourteen weeks to avail of home help hours. Mr Gallagher said that in some cases these hours are recycled hours from other patients that since then, may have passed on or moved permanently into care homes or hospitals.

“Very little new of additional hours have been in reality, allocated,” Deputy Gallagher said.

In relation to the query raised by Deputy Gallagher the HSE replied: "The Donegal Home Support budget has increased consistently year on year. However, any increase must encompass all and any additional costs, not just home help hours. This could include staff salaries, increments, training,

annual leave, sick leave, recruitment, PPE etc. Any new or additional services must be met within the pay component."

They added that the number of direct delivery hours for Donegal for 2018 was 736,345.