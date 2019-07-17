Major issues to be discussed at the MacGill Summer School this year

The MacGill Summer School and Arts week which provides a forum for debate on innovative social, political and economic ideas will not disappoint this July.

This year the annual event in its 39th year will be officially opened by H.E. Mrs Deike Potzel, the Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany to Ireland.

The opening will be followed by the 19th annual John Hume which will be delivered this year by The Honourable Mr Justice Peter Charleton, Judge of the Supreme Court in Ireland.

Among the issues that will be discussed this year are Brexit, the future of Ireland, Lyra McKee, the EU, sexism, prejudice, climate change and the frequent cost overruns on infrastructure projects in Ireland the consequences of such.

On Thursday, July 25 a theme of ‘The darkening of the digitial dream: The promise and the dangers of infinite connective, robotics and artificial intelligence’ is sure to garner much interest.

At 4pm the theme will focus on child poverty and the inequality of access to vital services.

Another theme that is certain to ignite much discussion is: ‘Ireland's economy is booming, what could go wrong?’

As the school nears an end with posing the question: ‘What kind of government does Ireland need? Will the upcoming general election provide it?’

Whilst the week will generate much political, social and economic discussion it will also host and stage cultural and artistic events amongst which will feature Puccini recitals, an appreciation of Glenties architecture, the distinguished pianist Evan McGarrigle will play Scarlatti, Beethoven, Chopin, O'Carolan and Brahms and a visit to 'The Laurels.'