Restored cottage for sale in Donegal - with 1km race track out back

Every so often a property with a difference will come on the market in Donegal - but rarely one that offers a 1km long racing track to go with it.

But that’s exactly what’s on offer in Castlefinn where a beautiful restored cottage has gone on sale - complete with a go-kart track attached.

The beautiful restored cottage



The property is on eight acres where Castelfin Karting has been in business since 2005. The aerial views capture the track meandering through the grounds beside a parking area, and all are separate from the house.

The restored cottage has two double bedrooms and an open-plan living area.

The owner suggests that there is “also the option of utilising this as a commercial racetrack”. It’s a residential not a commercial sale. The cottage and racetrack are for sale for offers of around €325,000.