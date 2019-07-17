Deaths in Donegal, Wednesday morning, July 17

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Margaret Sweeney, Derry and Donegal town

- Rory Dunlevy, Donegal town

- Connell Boyle, Dungloe



- Rosaleen Rodden, Kilmacrennan

- Mary Breslin, Quigley's Point

- Agnes McDermott, Swilly View, Inch Island

- Maura O’Donnell, Belcruit, Kincasslagh

- Connie Ned McBride, Magheraclogher, Bunbeg

- Teresa May Garvey, née McGranaghan, formerly of Kinnacally, St Johnston

Margaret Sweeney, Dunfield Terrace, Derry and Ballhill, Donegal town



The sudden death has taken place of Margaret Sweeney, formerly of Dunfield Terrace, Derry and Ballhill, Donegal town.

Funeral from her daughter’s home, 17 Townview Heights, Ballybofey on Thursday at 10am to the Church of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Frosses for 11am Requiem Mass.

Interment afterwards in The Old Cemetery.

Rory Dunlevy, 13 O’Cleary Avenue, Donegal town

The sudden death has occurred of Rory Dunlevy, 13 O’Cleary Avenue, Donegal town.

Remains reposed at the family home on Tuesday evening, and on Wednesday from 12 noon.

Removal from there on Thursday morning at 10.30am going to St. Mary’s Church, Killymard for 11am Funeral Mass, with burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to Solace Donegal Cancer Support Centre, Donegal town, c/o Gallagher Funeral Directors, Mountcharles, or any family member.

House private on the morning of the funeral please.

Connell Boyle, Meenmore, Dungloe

The recent death has taken place in Glasgow of Connell Boyle, Meenmore, Dungloe.

A Mass of Remembrance will take place in St Columba’s Church, Acres on Thursday, July 18 at 7pm.

Funeral Mass will be in St Joseph’s Church, Glasgow on Monday, July 22, with cremation afterwards at Daldowie Crematorium.

Roseleen Rodden, Massreagh, Kilmacrennan

The death has taken place at the Donegal Hospice of Roseleen Rodden, Massreagh, Kilmacrennan.

Her remains are reposing at her home.

Funeral Mass in St. Columba’s Church, Kilmacrennan at 11am on Thursday followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to the Donegal Hospice, c/o Charlie McClafferty, Funeral Director.

Mary Breslin, Carnbrae, Quigley's Point

The death has taken place of Mary Breslin, Carnbrae, Quigley's Point.

Her remains are reposing at her home.

Funeral from there on Thursday morning at 10.15am for 11am Requiem Mass in St Columba’s Church, Drung, Quigley's Point, followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard.

Family time from 11pm to 11am. All enquiries to Liam Collins Funeral Director.

Agnes McDermott, Swilly View, Inch Island

The death has taken place at the Nazareth House, Fahan of Agnes McDermott, Swilly View, Inch Island.

Her remains are reposing at her home.

Funeral on Thursday, July 18 leaving her home at 10.15am going to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Inch Island for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am.

Maura O’Donnell, Belcruit, Kincasslagh

The death has occurred of Maura O’Donnell, Belcruit, Kincasslagh.

Her remains reposed at McGlynn’s Funeral Home on Monday evening.

Remains were removed last evening to St Mary’s Church, Kincasslagh to repose overnight.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11am with interment afterwards in Belcruit Cemetery.

Connie Ned McBride, Magheraclogher, Bunbeg

The death has occurred of Connie Ned McBride, Magheraclogher, Bunbeg.

His remains reposed at the Gweedore Funeral Home on Tuesday before removal to his late residence to repose overnight.

House private for family only.

Funeral Mass in St Mary’s Chapel, Derrrybeg on Wednesday morning at 11am with burial afterwards in Magheragallon Cemetery.

