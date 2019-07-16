Man who died in Donegal river accident named

The man whose body was recovered from the river Eske in Donegal town this morning has been named.

The body of Rory Dunlevy was removed from the river at around 12.30 am on Tuesday morning after emergency services were alerted by a member of the public at Castle Street in the town.

Gardaí said the death is being treated as an accident.

Mr Dunleavy, who was from O’Cleary Avenue, will be laid to rest on Thursday following 11am Funeral Mass at St Mary’s Church, Killymard.