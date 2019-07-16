Deaths in Donegal, Tuesday evening, July 16

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

Rory Dunlevy, 13 O’Cleary Avenue, Donegal town

The sudden death has occurred of Rory Dunlevy, 13 O’Cleary Avenue, Donegal town.

Remains will be reposing at the family home this evening (Tuesday) from 7pm and on Wednesday from 12 noon.

Removal from there on Thursday morning at 10.30am going to St. Mary’s Church, Killymard for 11am Funeral Mass, with burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to Solace Donegal Cancer Support Centre, Donegal town, c/o Gallagher Funeral Directors, Mountcharles, or any family member.

House private on the morning of the funeral please.

Connell Boyle, Meenmore, Dungloe

The recent death has taken place in Glasgow of Connell Boyle, Meenmore, Dungloe.

A Mass of Remembrance will take place in St Columba’s Church, Acres on Thursday, July 18 at 7pm.

Funeral Mass will be in St Joseph’s Church, Glasgow on Monday, July 22, with cremation afterwards at Daldowie Crematorium.

Roseleen Rodden, Massreagh, Kilmacrennan

The death has taken place at the Donegal Hospice of Roseleen Rodden, Massreagh, Kilmacrennan.

Her remains will repose at her home from 6pm on Tuesday, July 16.

Funeral Mass in St. Columba’s Church, Kilmacrennan at 11am on Thursday followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to the Donegal Hospice, c/o Charlie McClafferty, Funeral Director.

Mary Breslin, Carnbrae, Quigley's Point

The death has taken place of Mary Breslin, Carnbrae, Quigley's Point.

Her remains will repose at her home from 5pm this evening, Tuesday.

Funeral from there on Thursday morning at 10.15am for 11am Requiem Mass in St Columba’s Church, Drung, Quigley's Point, followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard.

Family time from 11pm to 11am. All enquiries to Liam Collins Funeral Director.

Agnes McDermott, Swilly View, Inch Island

The death has taken place at the Nazareth House, Fahan of Agnes McDermott, Swilly View, Inch Island.

Her remains are reposing at her home.

Funeral on Thursday, July 18 leaving her home at 10.15am going to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Inch Island for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am.

Maura O’Donnell, Belcruit, Kincasslagh

The death has occurred of Maura O’Donnell, Belcruit, Kincasslagh.

Her remains reposed at McGlynn’s Funeral Home on Monday evening.

Viewing on Tuesday from 12 noon with removal at 6.30pm going to St Mary’s Church, Kincasslagh for 7pm where she will repose overnight.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11am with interment afterwards in Belcruit Cemetery.

Connie Ned McBride, Magheraclogher, Bunbeg

The death has occurred of Connie Ned McBride, Magheraclogher, Bunbeg.

His remains will repose at the Gweedore Funeral Home on Tuesday from 3pm until Rosary time at 7pm.

Removal to his late residence afterwards to repose overnight.

House private for family only.

Funeral Mass in St Mary’s Chapel, Derrrybeg on Wednesday morning at 11am with burial afterwards in Magheragallon Cemetery.

Teresa May Garvey, née McGranaghan, formerly of Kinnacally, St Johnston

The death has occurred at her home in Leeds, West Yorkshire of Teresa May Garvey, née McGranaghan, formerly of Kinnacally, St Johnston.

Her remains are reposing at Hughes Funeral Services, York Road, Leeds.

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed later.

