Back door forced open and house ransacked in Donegal burglary

Gardaí at Letterkenny Garda Station are seeking information in relation to a burglary which occurred at a house in Monfad, Newtowncunningham on Thursday, July 11 between 10am and Midday.

The rear door of the house was forced open and the house was ransacked. Nothing of value was taken during the course of the burglary.

If anyone has any information to offer or if they seen anything or anyone that seemed suspicious in the area during that period then please contact gardaí in Letterkenny on 074-9167100 or the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111.