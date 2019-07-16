Gardaí warn of another phone scam in Donegal

Gardaí have been made aware of another phone scam where someone calls you claiming to be from Eir Broadband.

Gardaí received a report from someone in Manorcunningham earlier today. The recipient of the call was aware it was a scam call.

The first digits of the callers number were 094873. Gardaí urge members of the public to be on their guard and not to fall victim to this scam caller.

Gardaí also warn members of the public to never provide personal details to anyone on the phone.

Local organisations in the county have also been targetted by scammers.



If you receive a call, such as these, please report it to your local garda station.