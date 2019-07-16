Cheque presented to charity after Fanad Coastal Walk

The eighth Fanad Coastal Walk in early June raised a magnificent sum of €1,500 for the RNLI and the Bridget McGinley Rehabilitation Fund.

Congratulations to all of the organising committee and in particular Finn Begley and Evelyn O’Kane for a very successful event, ably supported by their respective families and the Fanad Walking Group.

The committee would especially like to acknowledge the assistance and co-operation of all the marshals, volunteers, landowners, and the Triagh-a-locha Community Centre, without whose support this annual event would not have been possible.

Grateful

The proprietors at the Lighthouse Tavern, Fanad just let the Begley family take over virtually for the day, and all involved are very grateful to them for the continued use of their facilities as well as the fantastic home baking provided by Mrs Begley and Anne Sweeney.

John McCollum was on hand all afternoon to ferry weary walkers back to base.

Next year's walk will be on July 4 , so save the date.