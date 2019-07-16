The final bed push for Máire Rua has taken place in Gaoth Dobhair

The twenty-first bed push organised by the Dore Group in Gaoth Dobhair took place on Friday. The well known and keen Celtic supporter and Daniel O’Donnell’s number one fan, Máire Rua Gallagher from Bunbeg, was back in the bed this year.

All the proceeds from this year bed push are going towards the purchase of a new bus for the Gaoth Dobhair Day Care Centre. This is the final year for this fund-raising event to take place.

Máire Rua recently celebrated her 90th birthday with a big birthday bash in Hiudaí’s Pub, Bunbeg. Dressed in Glasgow Celtic shirt and holding on to a Lucozade bottle this was the twenty-first year for her to take part in this fund-raising event.

Among the charitable organisations to benefit from this bed push in the past were: Gaoth Dobhair Day Care Centre, Arás Ghaoth Dobhair, Parents of Children with Intellectual Disabilities, Irish Wheel Chair Association, Crumlin Hospital, University Hospital Letterkenny, plus many more. In 2015 they raised the funds for the local Dore Band who were travelling to New York for the St. Patrick’s Day Parade the following year.

Mary Coyle, manager of Ionad Naomh Pádraig and one of the main organisers of the fund-raising event said they were deeply grateful to everyone who supported them on the road between Dore and Derrybeg. She thanked Máire Rua for volunteering to go in the bed and added is must be record for someone to do twenty one years participating in a bed push. On one occasion Máire Rua was ill Winnie McGee took to the bed.

All those who helped to push the bed, the youngsters who helped with the bucket collection and those who gave, so generously, were thanked.