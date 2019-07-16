DONEGAL GAA
Donegal v Mayo Super 8s game confirmed for Saturday August 3 in McHale Park, Castlebar
THROW IN AT 6 PM
All roads lead to Castlebar on the afternoon of Saturday August 3rd as the GAA have confirmed the following dates, times and venues for the All Ireland Football Quarter Final (Super 8s) Phase 3 fixtures.
Saturday, August 3rd:
6pm Mayo v Donegal, Elvery’s Mc Hale Park
6pm Meath v Kerry, Páirc Tailteann
Sunday, August 4th
4pm Cork v Roscommon, Páirc Uí Rinn
4pm Tyrone v Dublin, Healy Park
One game at a time with the all-important game against Kerry in Croke Park this Sunday the priority. While a win for Donegal against Kerry will relieve some of the pressure, regardless of the result in Croke Park this will still be a vital game as qualification could come down to points difference.
Tickets for the game in Croke Park are avaialble at:
https://donegalgaa.tickets.ie/
