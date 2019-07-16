Donegal v Mayo Super 8s game confirmed for Saturday August 3 in McHale Park, Castlebar

All roads lead to Castlebar on the afternoon of Saturday August 3rd as the GAA have confirmed the following dates, times and venues for the All Ireland Football Quarter Final (Super 8s) Phase 3 fixtures.

Saturday, August 3rd:

6pm Mayo v Donegal, Elvery’s Mc Hale Park

6pm Meath v Kerry, Páirc Tailteann



Sunday, August 4th

4pm Cork v Roscommon, Páirc Uí Rinn

4pm Tyrone v Dublin, Healy Park

One game at a time with the all-important game against Kerry in Croke Park this Sunday the priority. While a win for Donegal against Kerry will relieve some of the pressure, regardless of the result in Croke Park this will still be a vital game as qualification could come down to points difference.

Tickets for the game in Croke Park are avaialble at:

https://donegalgaa.tickets.ie/