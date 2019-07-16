Burglars cut a hole in the roof of Donegal shop to gain entry

A burglary occurred at a shop and petrol station in Muff.

Intruders made their way into the shop by cutting a hole in the roof on Monday morning, July 15.

Alarm was activated and gardaí arrived at the scene.

During the course of the entry water pipes were damaged which may have caused the intruders to flee.

Nothing was taken during the incident.

Anyone with information can contact gardaí in Buncrana 074 93 20540.