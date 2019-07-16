Man's body recovered from Donegal river

A post mortem was due to be carried out on the body of a man that was recovered from the river Eske in Donegal town in the early hours of this morning.

Emergency services attended the scene at Castle Street after a call was made by a passerby who saw a man in the river at around 12.30am.

The man’s body was recovered from the river and taken to Letterkenny University Hospital where a postmortem was due to be carried out this morning.

The man is understood to be from the Donegal town area and was aged in his 40s.

A spokesman at Ballyshannon Garda station said the death is not being treated as suspicious and is being treated as a tragic accident.