NEWS
Man's body recovered from Donegal river
Body of man in his 40s was spotted in river by a passerby
A post mortem was due to be carried out on the body of a man that was recovered from the river Eske in Donegal town in the early hours of this morning.
Emergency services attended the scene at Castle Street after a call was made by a passerby who saw a man in the river at around 12.30am.
The man’s body was recovered from the river and taken to Letterkenny University Hospital where a postmortem was due to be carried out this morning.
The man is understood to be from the Donegal town area and was aged in his 40s.
A spokesman at Ballyshannon Garda station said the death is not being treated as suspicious and is being treated as a tragic accident.
