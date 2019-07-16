Campervans bringing antisocial behaviour to south Donegal towns, councillor claims

Calls have been made for Donegal County Council to take steps to address the growing problem surrounding the illegal parking of campervans in towns in south Donegal.

Councillors say there are serious problems in Bundoran and Ballyshannon.

One councillor said people are urinating in public, and leaving rubbish behind.

The issue was raised at the July meeting of the Donegal Municipal District.

Bundoran-based councillor Michael McMahon, in expressing his concern, said the town welcomed all visitors.

“But we frequently face problems where up on 15 or 16 campervans arrive in on a Friday afternoon and take up valuable public parking spots,” he said.

“These are very expensive vehicles costing up to €70,000, so it's not that they cannot afford to pay for it. There are now private operators who provide facilities for campervans in the town. These facilities have showers, toilets and rubbish disposal facilities.

“At the moment we have a situation where the campervans take up prime parking positions in the centre of the town for a number of days depriving visitors and customers and leaving the place in a very untidy state.

“There is ample evidence of urinating in public, drinking and rubbish left behind.

“This behaviour is simply not acceptable to the ratepayers of the town and we have to find a solution."

Ballyshannon councillor Barry Sweeny said the problem of overnight parking also exists in that town.

“Rubbish is just left at random and it creates a very bad impression to both the local community and the visitors to the town. We simply have to get regulation into this,” he said.

County council Director of Services Garry Martin said it's a difficult situation.

“Some towns have facilities but others none. For example just last Monday I counted 17 camper vans on the quayside in Donegal. There are no other facilities.

"In Bundoran we are erecting height barriers at the public car park at SuperValu which will alleviate the problem.

“It is not just a matter of bringing in new bylaws which could be perceived as discriminatory.”