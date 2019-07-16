Donegal gardaí receive reports of children as young as three playing outside without adult supervision

Gardaí in Letterkenny have received reports of children as young as three being left outside to play unsupervised in housing estates and warn that should they feel that the child is in danger they will act accordingly.

Garda Seán Sweeney said that gardaí are obliged to take these reports very seriously and when they receive such reports they must report these matters to the child and family agency, Tusla.

"We understand the weather is good and children are on holidays and of course they want to be outside playing but they need to be supervised in some manner," he said.

He added that if a child is an adequate age they can play close to home with others.

"The report we received though suggested that children as young as three years of age were outside playing with no adult present. So, obviously the risk of a child being abducted or struck by traffic within an estate is far too high," he said.

He did add that common sense should prevail in relation to these cases.

"If we come across any children that we feel are in danger than we are going to have to act accordingly," he said.