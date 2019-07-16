NEWS

Rotary Club presents cheque to High 5 for Conall

Funds raised at President's Dinner and Dance

Letterkenny Rotary Club President Padraig McGinty and ex-President Sharon Black are pictured presenting a cheque for €1,750 to the High Five for Conall charity.

The money was raised at the very successful President's Dinner and Dance hosted by President Sharon at the end of July. 

Sharon and Padraig presented the cheque to Siobhan McKeague and Sharon Ferguson. 

Thanks are extended to all who generously supported the event and sponsored prizes for the raffle on the night.  