Progress made on Brian Friel's 'Dancing at Lughnasa' cottage

A new slated roof has been added to the cottage that was the setting for Brian Friel’s 'Dancing at Lughnasa' which will protect it from the elements, according to the former executive at RTÉ, Joe Mulholland.

The cottage 'The Laurels' which was bought by Mr Mulholland is to be preserved and will eventually become the centrepiece of a planned Brian Friel Centre, in honour of the playwright who died in 2015. The late playwright was laid to rest in the picturesque village of Glenties.

Funds to buy the property were provided by a donor who wishes to remain anonymous.

The director of the MacGill Summer School, Joe Mulholland, is to to the fore in mastering a plan that will see the international playwright honoured in the home of his forefathers. The cottage was the home of Brian Friel’s grandfather, Barney McLoone, and his wife Sarah, who had ten children, which included five girls, one of whom, Chris, married Paddy Friel. They were the playwright’s parents.

The five McLoone sisters were immortalised by Brian Friel in Dancing at Lughnasa as the Mundy sisters of the fictional village, Ballybeg.

Work

Mr Mulholland said that work has been carried out on the cottage: "We have succeeded in getting a slated roof on and it has been finished. It is safe from the elements and it is not going to worsen."

He added that he was now feeling positive that they were 'on the way' to achieve their objective and said that some manner of campaign would have to be established to bring the project to fruition.

Mr Mulholland said that the finished project would be of great benefit to Glenties in the future.