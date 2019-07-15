Gardai renew their appeal for information following serious road accident

Gardaí have renewed their appeal for information in relation to a serious road traffic collision that occurred at Burt over the course of the weekend.

Gardaí are continuing to investigate a single vehicle road traffic collision involving a motorcycle that occurred at approximately 3.30pm on Saturday last at Moness, Burt.

It is understood that a woman is in a serious condition in hospital in Dublin.

A 27-year-old female pillion passenger was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital following the incident and she was later transferred to Beaumont Hospital, Dublin.

Her injuries are understood to be serious.

A male driver, 33, was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, and has since been discharged.

Gardaí in Burnfoot are appealing for any witnesses to this incident to come forward.

They are also asking any motorists who were travelling in the area at the time and may have dashcam footage to provide it to them in order to help them with their investigations.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Buncrana Garda Station on 074 9320547.

People can also contact the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.