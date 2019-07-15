Donegal farmers reminded that this week marks farm safety week

An initiative spearheaded by the IFA aimed at reducing the numbers of accidents on farms is this week marking its seventh anniversary.

Farm Safety Week aims to bring about a change in culture that makes unsafe practices socially unacceptable.

The message for this year’s campaign is: 'Save Lives. Think Safety – Farm Safely.'

Last year, fifteen people lost their lives in farm accidents and twelve people have lost their lives, to date, in 2019.

Reacting to these figures, IFA President, Joe Healy, said: "The statistics are stark, but statistics don’t tell the whole story – they don’t tell you about the devastating impact a farm fatality has on families and communities, they don’t tell you the impact a farm accident can have on the rest of your life, on your ability to run the farm. Understanding the risks on and around a farm operation makes it easier to avoid dangers, and makes accidents less likely. However, all too often farmers do not recognise the risks on their farms, which makes it difficult to manage the problem."

He said that in 2018 the IFA appointed a Farm Health and Safety Executive to implement a pilot farmer-to-farmer peer learning initiative at branch level, to advise farmers about potential risks and educate them to become safety ambassadors within their communities.

The farmers involved in the initiative help to mentor each other by, for example, walking each other’s farms to identify potential risks and visualise how safety works in a real-life situation.

“This kind of informal learning has been shown to be effective because the people involved have the potential to adapt the programme to meet their needs and develop their own approaches to improve safety on the farm," Mr Healy said.



The Chief Executive of the Health and Safety Authority, Sharon McGuinness, said: “The statistics show that farming is still the most dangerous sector, but this doesn’t have to be the case if appropriate tractor and machinery maintenance is carried out along with the operators receiving the necessary training. Farmers must take responsibility to prioritise safety, especially when working with tractors and machinery which are the biggest cause of fatal accidents. Farmers should keep all machinery in good working order and have the necessary competence and experience to operate."

Minister for Agriculture, Michael Creed, said: "There are a lot of risks in farming but farming doesn’t have to be a dangerous occupation if you are aware of the risks. We have definitely seen an increased awareness of farm safety, thanks to initiatives like Farm Safety Week, and now we need to build this awareness into action and behavioural change. Farmers are very busy, particularly at this time of year, but it’s important to take some time to think about what could improve safety on your farm and in your work practices and then to follow through and make those changes.”

Director Teagasc, Gerry Boyle, said: “Teagasc strongly supports the Ireland and UK Farm Safety Week. Every season presents its own challenges on the farm. Many farmers think 'farm safety last' rather than 'farm safety first,' but most accidents are avoidable. Simple factors such as habit, haste, fatigue, and improperly maintained machinery contribute to this perfect storm but this Farm Safety Week, we hope that by hearing the stories of other farmers who have had personal experience of farm accidents, we can get farmers of all ages to realise that this week, and every week, farm safety is a lifestyle.

For more information on Farm Safety Week visit www.ifa.ie/farm-safety or follow @IFAmedia on Twitter using the handle #farmsafetyweek