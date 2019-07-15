Deaths in Donegal, Monday morning, July 15

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Mary Rose McHugh, 'The Hanging Stone', Beagh, Ardara

- James Mc Brearty, The Common, Lifford



- Eugene Barkley, 20 Millers Way, Carndonagh

- Patricia Farren, Cashelcraw, Carndonagh, formerly of Cloughfin, Ballindrait

- Teresa May Garvey, née McGranaghan, formerly of Kinnacally, St Johnston

Mary Rose McHugh, 'The Hanging Stone', Beagh, Ardara

The death has taken place at Killybegs Community Hospital of Mary Rose McHugh, 'The Hanging Stone', Beagh, Ardara.

Her remains reposed last evening at Shovlin's Funeral Home, Sandfield and on Monday from 6pm to 10pm with Rosary at 9pm.

Funeral from there on Tuesday morning at 10.30am to The Church Of The Holy Family, Ardara for 11am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in Kilclooney Cemetery.

Family Flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to Killybegs Community Hospital C/o Seamus Shovlin and Sons Funeral Directors.

James McBrearty, The Common, Lifford

The death has occurred of James McBrearty, The Common, Lifford.

Remains reposing at his late home.

Funeral from his late home on Monday, July 15 at 10.15am for Requiem Mass at 11am in St. Patrick’s Church, Murlog, Lifford.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

Family flowers only please.

Eugene Barkley, 20 Millers Way, Carndonagh

The death has occurred at Carndonagh Community Hospital of Eugene Barkley, 20 Millers Way, Carndonagh.

Remains reposing at the family home at the Shamrock Bar, Cleagh, Clonmany

Funeral from there on Monday morning at 10.40am, going to St.Mary’s Church, Clonmany for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Interment afterwards in the new graveyard.

Family flowers only please.

Donations in lieu if desired to Carndonagh hospital patients comfort fund care of McFeeley Funeral Directors or any family member

Family time please from 11pm to 11am.

Patricia Farren, Cashelcraw, Carndonagh, formerly of Cloughfin, Ballindrait

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Patricia Farren, Cashelcraw, Carndonagh, formerly of Cloughfin, Ballindrait.

Remains reposing at her late home.

Funeral leaving there on Monday at 10.15am to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Carndonagh for Requiem Mass at 11am. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

House private from 11pm to 11am.

Teresa May Garvey, née McGranaghan, formerly of Kinnacally, St Johnston

The death has occurred at her home in Leeds, West Yorkshire of Teresa May Garvey, née Mc Granaghan, formerly of Kinnacally, St Johnston.

Her remains are reposing at Hughes Funeral Services, York Road, Leeds.

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed later.

