IT OCCURS TO ME: Hot air, and no charges!

May I make an eco-friendly suggestion? If half the TD’s in the Dail would shut up, we could halve our emissions in Ireland!

Shane Ross wants to ‘drive’ us out of our cars and Leo...well, it’s Trendy Leo after all...will bend with whatever emission is billowing the snowflakes.

I don’t remember which one of the Healy-Raes was ranting a few weeks ago about this, but I agreed with him.

What about affordability? Many people are struggling to keep their petrol or diesel yocks on the road, and are now being press-ganged about electric motors. How many can afford them and as Miriam O'Callaghan found out, where are the chargers?

I watched the Prime Time programme where David McCullagh, driving a diesel, beat Miriam’s EV by 7 hours from Dublin to Kerry! She was desperately trying to find outlets to recharge her car.

There are some 1,100 ESB electric charge points in Ireland but only about 75 of these are rapid chargers. There is just one rapid charger in the whole of Kerry, in Killarney, just one each in Sligo and Clare, two in Mayo and none in Cavan.

And because it’s Ireland, Dublin in particular, it appears that some EV only areas - where only electric vehicles are allowed to park in order to charge their cars – people are still required to pay the designated parking fee. (See attached clamping photo!)

That works out at €2.90 an hour in Dublin City centre.

On a standard Type 2 car charger (which the bulk of them are) it can take up to eight hours to fully charge your vehicle, a total cost of €23.20 for the charge. Being Ireland, rest assured the motorist will eventually be screwed!

I saw an interesting article in the Frankfurter-Zeitung newspaper which said that electric cars have significantly higher CO2 emissions than diesel vehicles and the Tesla scores particularly badly, emitting more than 150 grams of CO2 per kilometre.

A battery for a Tesla Model 3 pollutes the climate with 11 to 15 tonnes of CO2. With a battery life of ten years and a mileage of 15,000 kilometers per year, that alone would mean 73 to 98 grams of CO2 per kilometre, according to study authors Buchal, Hans-Dieter Karl and Hans-Werner Sinn.

Add to this the CO2 emissions of the electricity. In reality, the Tesla emissions between 156 and 181 grams of CO2 per kilometre, and thus significantly more than a comparable diesel Mercedes.

The fact that European politics classify electric cars as zero-emission cars is a delusion, according to the researchers. The CO2 limit of 59 grams per kilometre corresponds to a consumption of 2.2 litres of diesel or 2.6 litres of gas per 100 kilometers and is “technically unrealistic.”

THE M&M's AND MEP’s?

Mick, Mary, Marie, Ming and Mairead! You couldn’t make it up!

Mairead McGuinness is very competent and able...Marie Walsh has to prove that there’s more to European politics than the Rose of Tralee brand...Mick Wallace and Mary Daly are in no position to give out about the witless Brexit Farage lot turning their backs on the European anthem, as they stood like gammies in t-shirts which read “Free Assange, no US extradition”.

Mick’s was pink of course...God, I wish he’d get a haircut and a decent shirt. All he and Daly do is prove to fellow Euro MP’s that we’re a clatty lot!

As for Ming, not much word of turf-cutting since he went to Brussels!

However, in fairness to them...they all pale in comparison to the dreadful Anne Widdecombe, the former Tory Minister who is now Nigel Farage's right hand woman.

She thundered: “There is a pattern consistent throughout history of oppressed people turning on their oppressors, slaves against their owners, the peasantry against the feudal barons, colonies against empires, and that is why Britain is leaving …

“It doesn’t matter which language you use, we are leaving and we are pleased to be going.”

Lib Dem MEP Martin Horwood got an ovation for his response: "... can I tell you Mr President that what you heard from that corner does not represent the views of everyone in the United Kingdom?

“Can I thank you president Tusk for your patience with our government and national parliament and to ask you to ask your successor to continue that policy of time and patience and understanding, even when it appears our government has no plan? Mr Bean or Monty Python might have done it better.

“To imply that the United Kingdom is any way in a similar situation to the colonies of our former empire or a victim of slavery is deeply offensive. Widdecombe’s comments trivialise the suffering of those who have experienced slavery and colonialism.”

If she had a rudimentary grasp of her own history, she might realise that her beloved British Empire were masters of oppression, and that the 'peasantry' never overthrew her ruling class chums.

This is the same 'serious' woman who was a runner-up in 'Celebrity Big Brother'...'Nuff said!

BLUEGRASS FESTIVAL

Pat McGill never fails. Once again his Ardara Bluegrass Festival has attracted one of the finest US artists in Alecia Nugent.

Alecia grew up surrounded by traditional bluegrass music, but later created her sound combining it with a traditional country style. By the end of the ’90s she had built a loyal following in and around her home state of Louisiana.

With Grammy winning producer Carl Jackson onboard, a recording deal with Rounder Records and an A-Team of bluegrass musicians backing her up, Nugent made top notch albums including Alecia Nugent (2004), A Little Girl, A Big Four Lane (2006) and Hillbilly Goddess (2009).

By the time 2010 rolled around, however, Nugent had left the scene. Family life and more had changed her plans. It was time to go home. Eight years later, Nugent is recording new music with Grammy-winning producer and songwriter Keith Stegall, who works with popular acts like Alan Jackson.

She is in the Nesbitt Arms Hotel on Saturda, July 21 and as usual the Beehive Bar will host the cream of Irish Bluegrass acts throughout that weekend.