Have you got what it takes to snap first place in a photography competition?

Féile Traidisiunta Chnoc Fola is an annual festival which takes place between July 27 and 29 this year.

The event is one which celebrates the culture and language of the area.

It attracts people from across the county and many people travel from Scotland and England to meet old friends at the festival.

For a number of years, the festival committee have held a photography competition.

This year the focus is on the seascapes. The committee is inviting people to enter unusual or different photographs of the local seascape into the competition.

