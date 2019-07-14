Patrick McBrearty celebrates his 100th game for Donegal in some style

Peerless Paddy McBrearty scored a remarkable treble on Sunday as he powered a jittery Donegal side to an eventual comprehensive victory over a Meath side that refused to surrender before a crowd of over 15,000.

McBrearty was playing his 100th game for his county, was the people’s man of the match and was also the Ulster GAA Writers’ Monthly Merit Award winner for June.

The Kilcar maestro finished with a tally of 1-6 (1-3 from play) in a game where it took a final quarter flourish for the winners to ease through to a flattering nine points victory.

And while Kerry may have pulverised Mayo, McBrearty showed his ultra-competitive instincts when asked if his county could beat the rampant Kingdom in Croke Park on Sunday, by saying:

“Without a doubt, we would not be going up there if we did not think we could win.

“We are looking forward to it”.

But Sunday was also a special player for the ultra-talented 25-year-old.

“It was a good enough day all round and it was a special day for me, but you don’t think too much about it although it is in the back of your mind.

“Most importantly we got the win here today and it sets us up for next Sunday with Kerry in Croke Park at 4 pm”.

When reminded that he got the vital opening goal as well, McBrearty, who ran about 20 metres before burying the ball in the net, downplayed his significant role.

“Yeah I suppose I was a bit lucky.

“My man committed to it a bit too early and it ran past him but as I was one-on-one with the ‘keeper you would have expected to finish that one”.

But Meath came back strongly in the second half and asked loads of questions of Donegal’s character.

“We were five points up on two different occasions but we are letting teams back into games and that is something we will have to look at.

“If we do that next week against Kerry we could be out of the game very quickly.

“So when you have teams and you have a bit of a lead on them you have to start pushing on”.

So why is that happening?

“I don’t know, it could be a control thing, it is something we will have to look at”.

Once again he combined very well with his club-mate Ryan McHugh something he is very familiar with.

“We know each other’s style very well and Ryan was just unbelievable today.

“He had so much of the ball and he is a fantastic player”.

It is hard to believe that McBrearty won’t be 26 until August, having made his debut as a most precocious 17-year-old in 2011.

So did he ever think he would have 100 appearances for Donegal before he reached the age of 26 or indeed any age?

“No it was a long way off, no I am just happy for myself, my family and all my coaches, there is a big team there”.

But McBrearty and Donegal must now re-focus for a resurgent Kingdom in Croke Park next Sunday.

“Yes, Croke Park is where you want to be.

“We will be back again on Tuesday and see where we are”.

One thing is certain, Donegal are always in a better place when McBrearty is on song!