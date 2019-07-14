Donegal showed great character in the last quarter - Declan Bonner 

Donegal manager Declan Bonner was full of praise for the character shown by his charges when Meath, the underdogs, threatened to rain on their parade.

The Royal county came from five points down early in the second half to hit 1-3 without reply to take the lead with a little over a quarter of an hour to go.

But Donegal went to the well and outscored the beaten Leinster finalists 1-10 to 0-1 in the closing 20 minutes of play.

Patrick McBrearty, Ryan McHugh and Jamie Brennan scored the points and substitute Oisin Gallen hit a goal and a point.

“I thought we showed real character to come back. I thought the lads coming off the bench had a major contribution,” said the Donegal boss afterwards.

Donegal had led 1-9 to 0-8 at half-time.

“We felt that we had played reasonably well, maybe within ourselves. The conditions out there were very testing. I know it was the same for both teams but it was real cauldron there and as I say, the lads that came off the bench brought that energy with them.”

On the Meath comeback the Donegal boss said: “You’re not going to be dominating games for 70-plus minutes. Meath are a good side. They’re a Division One side.

“They were going to get their spell of domination. And we didn’t handle it that well, to be honest.

“But I thought the character the lads showed in finishing off that last quarter was a really, really good performance.”

The 1992 All-Ireland winner did admit he was concerned when Meath went ahead.

“Listen, you’re always concerned. Meath went ahead and that’s always a concern. But I thought we had the legs to come off the bench to make a telling contribution and that was key for us today.”

Donegal showed two changes from the team named in the programme. Paul Brennan replaced Paddy McGrath and Odhran Ferry McFadden as he did in the Ulster final replaced Dáire Ó Baoill

“Paddy picked up a knock during the warm-up and I haven’t been in the dressing room to see how he is.”

Michael Murphy deservedy was named man of the match though Ryan McHugh, Patrck McBrearty and Shaun Patton, the goalkeeper, were others who could have made a valid claim. McBrearty kicked a goal and six points, 1-3 from play

“Yeah listen, I thought Ryan was outstanding. Michael leads by example all the time. But there were a lot of big performances out there.

“Michael Langan, I thought, put in a shift. I thought Paddy (McBrearty) in his 100th game got a number of vital scores.

“He got that goal in the first half. And young Oisín Gallen coming off the bench, looking lively and I thought he finished off the goal well. Shaun Patton is a good keeper and he continues to work hard.

“Yeah, he picked out two high balls near the end of the match. The kick-outs are important, he has that in the drawer and can kick a ball 70-odd metres. Yeah, we took advantage of that.”

But despite the win and the performance the Donegal boss will be looking for an improvement when they face Kerry next Sunday, in round two.

“We have plenty of work to do and there are areas for improvement. But we’ll look at that.”

The nine point winning margin was not something the Donegal boss was in any mood to dwell on.

“We’d have taken a one-point victory. The main objective here was to win. We had a home match first in the Super 8s so it was important that we got two points on the board.

“And we’ve achieved that. We’ve parked that. We’ll look at analysis of that game and move on and have a look at Kerry and Mayo and have a look at what Kerry can bring.

“It’s vital that we won our home match and we go to Croke Park now next Sunday with two points in the bag. We have to improve, but when your first match is at home you’ve got to win it and we’ve achieved that now so we move on.”

Donegal have two away games still to play. They have Kerry in Croke Park next Sunday followed by Mayo, two weeks later in Castlebar.

“The lads are moving, we are improving, we still have plenty of work to do and we know that. There are some serious teams out there and I include Kerry as one of those teams. Going forward there is no better team in the country than Kerry, and they are going to ask us some serious questions next weekend.”

The back-to-back winning Ulster championship manager also felt his replacements Eoin McHugh, Oisin Gallen, Dáire Ó Baoill, Frank McGlynn, Eamonn Doherty and Caolan Ward all made a contribution.

“On a day like today, maybe sometimes we want more coming off the bench but we questioned maybe our last quarter against Tyrone in the semi-final and against Cavan in the Ulster final.

“Today our last quarter was top drawer. They (replacements) gave us energy, they gave us legs and gave us quality at a time we needed it. I thought they showed real character to be quite honest going from five points up to a point down. We were asked a lot of questions and the lads showed real character.”