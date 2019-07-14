Driver in Donegal tested positive for cannabis and cocaine

Gardaí at the Letterkenny Garda Station received a report of a driver whose driving was causing concern this morning.

On foot of this report, gardaí subsequently stopped the driver in question, he was arrested and a drugs test was conducted at the garda station in Letterkenny.

The driver tested positive for the presence of both cocaine and cannabis.

Further investigation will take place and a court case.

Gardaí urge road users to never drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs.