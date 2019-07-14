Gates just open and Donegal support stream into MacCumhaill Park for Meath clash

There was a queue from the back of the stands at MacCumhaill Park out to the main street just now as they waited for the gates to open for the Donegal v Meath Super 8s game.

There was some unease among those queueing as they were kept waiting. But there was also good banter.

The Donegal supporters were forewarned that it was first come, first served. They were not going to be caught out.

With the sun coming out, everyone is looking forward to a close match.

There was no new team news from either camp with any changes being kept secret. The Donegal team named in the programme has Dáire Ó Baoill at centre-half-back with Niall O'Donnell at centre-half-forward. However, it remains to be seen if Donegal will line out as per programme.