Diversions are in place following serious road traffic accident at Burt

Due to a serious road traffic accident at Burt the N13 will be closed.

Traffic coming from the Letterkenny direction will be diverted at Newtown and through Killea to Derry and onwards to Bridgend.

Traffic from Inishowen will be diverted at the Slab road / Bridgend and directed towards Derry and on towards Killea.

There are no further updates in relation to the incident, at present.