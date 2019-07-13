MacGiolla Easbuig vows to put the Irish language to the fore

Councillor Micheál Choilm MacGiolla Easpuig has been elected to the position of chairperson for the Donegal County Council Irish language committee.

Over the past five years the native Irish speaker has been exceptionally active in putting the Irish language to the fore.

Cllr MacGiolla Easbuig carries out much of his council business through the medium of Irish and has supported many issues in relation to the language.

In the past, he felt that the language was 'not getting equal treatment' over the years.

He said it was important that all parties work together in relation to the Irish language.