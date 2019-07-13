NEWS
Psychiatric nurses suspend strike action following talks with the HSE
File photo
The country's psychiatric nurses have suspended their industrial action following talks between the Psychiatric Nurses Association (PNA) and the HSE on Friday.
Nurses had been on an overtime ban since Thursday because of a dispute over recruitment and retention issues.
Talks with the HSE will continue early next week and are set to conclude on Wednesday.
The union will meet on Thursday to review the situation.
