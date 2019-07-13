Deaths in Donegal - Saturday evening, July 13, 2019

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

James Mc Brearty, The Common, Lifford

The death has occurred of James Mc Brearty, The Common, Lifford.

James’ remains will repose at his late home from 7.30pm on Saturday, July 13.

Funeral from his late home on Monday, July 15 at 10.15am for Requiem Mass at 11am in St. Patrick’s Church, Murlog, Lifford.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard.

Family flowers only please..

Eugene Barkley, 20, Millers Way, Carndonagh

The death has occurred at Carndonagh Community Hospital of Eugene Barkley, 20, Millers Way, Carndonagh.

His remains will be leaving Carndonagh hospital on Saturday July 13, at 3pm, going to the family home at the Shamrock Bar, Cleagh, Clonmany

Funeral from there on Monday morning at 10:40am, going to St.Mary’s Church Clonmany for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Interment afterwards in the new graveyard.

Family flowers only please.

Donations in lieu if desired to Carndonagh hospital patients comfort fund care of McFeeley funeral directors or any family member

Family time please from 11pm to 11am.

Patricia Farren, Cashelcraw, Carndonagh, formerly of Cloughfin, Ballindrait

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Patricia Farren, Cashelcraw, Carndonagh, formerly of Cloughfin, Ballindrait.

Funeral leaving the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny on Saturday at 6pm going to her late home.

Funeral leaving there on Monday at 10.15am to the Church of the Sacred Heart Carndonagh for Requiem Mass at 11am Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

House private from 11pm to 11am.

Jim Russell (J.R); Lacknacoo, Gartan, Churchill

The death has occurred at his late residence of Jim Russell (J.R); Lacknacoo, Gartan, Churchill.

Remains reposing at his late residence.

Funeral mass in St. Colmcille’s Church, Glendowan at 1pm on Sunday, July 14, followed by burial in Termon Cemetery.

Rosary both nights at 9pm.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the Donegal Hospice C/O Charlie McClafferty Funeral Director.

Teresa May Garvey, née Mc Granaghan, formerly of Kinnacally, St Johnston

The death has occurred at her home in Leeds, West Yorkshire, of Teresa May Garvey, née Mc Granaghan, formerly of Kinnacally, St Johnston.

Her remains are reposing at Hughes Funeral Services, York Road, Leeds.

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed later.

Gerald Devine, 42, Shannony Road, Douglas Bridge, Strabane, Co Tyrone

The death has occurred of Gerald Devine, 42, Shannony Road, Douglas Bridge, Strabane, Co Tyrone.

Gerald’s remains will repose at his late home from 11am on Saturday, July 13.

Funeral from his late home on Sunday, July 14 at 12.20pm for Mass at 1pm in St. Eugene’s Church, Glenock. Interment afterwards in Glenock Cemetery.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included, email us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com Please include a contact number for verification